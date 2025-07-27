Ohio officer released from hospital after being shot in ambush

LORAIN — One of three Ohio officers has been released from the hospital after being shot during an ambush earlier this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Westlake Firefighters Local 184 posted a social media post of a video showing a police motorcade escorting Lorain Officer Brent Payne back home.

As previously reported by News Center 7, two officers were splitting a pizza on their lunch break on Wednesday afternoon when police said Michael Parker, 28, ambushed them with a high-powered rifle. Both officers, Philip Wagner, 35, and Officer Peter Gale, 51, were shot.

Payne, 47, rushed to the scene to help and was also shot.

Wagner died from his injuries on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lorain Police said that Officer Payne is recovering at home with family and friends, according to CBS affiliate WOIO-TV in Cleveland.

Gale is also recovering after breaking his hand during the shooting.

Lorain Police sent this statement to WOIO:

“While the road to healing will be long, we are grateful and proud to report that this hero is now in the comfort of his home. Officer Payne, along with Officer Gale, who was also injured during this attack, are officially on the road to recovery. On behalf of Chief Failing and the entire Lorain Police Department, we extend our deepest appreciation to the dedicated medical teams, first responders, and all who played a pivotal role in saving these officers’ lives.”

Lorain Police also thanked the community for its support.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group