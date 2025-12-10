Ohio mom urges for new laws to protect children from online exploitation

WASHINGTON D.C. — An Ohio mother shared an emotional testimony in front of a U.S. Senate Committee in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Tamia Woods’ 17-year-old son, James Woods, killed himself after becoming a victim of sextortion online.

He had just gotten his driver’s license and posed for his senior yearbook photo when his Mother, Tamia Woods, said an online predator targeted James on Instagram.

In less than 20 hours, James had received 200 messages.

Senators are considering making it a federal crime for people to coerce children into physically harming themselves or others.

Tamia wants young people to speak up and know the law is there for them.

“I don’t care what it is, you speak up, you say something, you stand up for yourself,” she told Senators. “Because we can make sure that we have your back no matter what. I would give anything to have my son back.”

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says that reports of online enticement have increased by almost 200 percent.

