Ohio, Michigan governors put treats on the line ahead of rivalry game

COLUMBUS — The governors of Ohio and Michigan are keeping a yearly tradition going and making a friendly wager ahead of the big Ohio State/Michigan football game.

This year will be a battle of two undefeated teams, with their eyes on a Big Ten Championship and a national title.

“I am confident that Coach Ryan Day and The Ohio State Buckeyes will bring a win back to Ohio, so I am making a friendly wager of ice cream with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. O-H!” Gov. Mike DeWine said.

He put peppermint stick, hot cocoa peppermint, and cow patty ice cream from Young’s Jersey Dairy and black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s on the line for this year’s game.

“The Game is a time-honored tradition that pits the Michigan Wolverines, the winningest team in college football history from the best state in the Midwest against the Buckeyes,” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said.

Similar to DeWine, Whitmer bet a gift package of ice cream from Zingerman’s.

The No. 2 Buckeyes and No. 3 Wolverines face off at noon on Saturday.

