Ohio mayors meet to show support for Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A group of Ohio mayors were in Clark County Monday to show support for Springfield.

Representatives from the U.S. Conference of Mayors, the Ohio Mayors’ Alliance, and the National League of Cities met with Springfield Rob Rue, according to a spokesperson.

They offered its assistance after a series of bomb threats in Springfield. The city has been in the national spotlight after false rumors about its Haitian immigrants.

As reported Monday on News Center 7 at 5, Governor Mike DeWine said there have been 33 bomb threats across Springfield. All of them have been hoaxes.

He announced that he authorized a contingent of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) troopers from its Mobile Field Force to provide added security at each of the district’s 18 school buildings.

Mayors from Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, Toledo, Akron, and Athens were at Monday’s meeting.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther praised Mayor Rue for his leadership.

“Cities like Springfield need cooperation at all levels of government, and we will continue to work with state and federal officials to keep all our residents safe, healthy, and housed,” said Ginther. “Mayors across America will continue to stand by Springfield and all cities working to responsibly address an increased number of migrants, which we can do without losing sight of our shared humanity.”

Former Ohio Governor Bob Taft was also in attendance.

