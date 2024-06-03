Ohio man sentenced for drug trafficking

COLUMBUS — An Ohio man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges.

Jerrell Harrison, 23, was arrested last September and pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing at least 50 grams of methamphetamine.

He sold hundreds of grams of methamphetamine to undercover agents in January and February 2023 and the drugs field tested at 99% and 100% purity, according to court documents.

Harrison also discussed owning over 20 firearms and offered to sell them and also produced a loaded handgun.

He stated in recordings that he carried his “baby” because one of his “trap houses” got shot up and he had to return fire.

Harrison also offered to sell Block switches to undercover agents and added he could sell them fentanyl for $1,000 an ounce, the “best price in the city.”

