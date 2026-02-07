Ohio man pleads guilty to stealing ambulance from hospital

GEAUGA COUNTY — An Ohio man pleaded guilty to allegedly stealing an ambulance from a Geauga County hospital while under the influence last October.

Patrick Dowling pleaded guilty to charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand said Dowling was at UH Chardon Health Center on Oct. 14, 2025, when he allegedly ran outside, jumped into an ambulance, and drove away.

No one else was inside the ambulance when it was stolen.

Deputies caught up to the ambulance several miles away in Newbury Township, and Dowling was taken into custody without incident.

He will be sentenced on Mar. 19.

