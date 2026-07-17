Ohio man learns sentence for ordering murder of family member, running drug conspiracy

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has learned how long he’ll be in prison for ordering the murder of his own uncle.

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Jamal Binford, 34, was sentenced to life plus a mandatory consecutive 10 years in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

Binford was convicted of participating in the narcotics conspiracy, being an accessory after the fact, murder in connection with the drug trafficking conspiracy, use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and use of a firearm to commit murder.

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According to court documents, Binford presented himself as a successful boxing promoter helping young men get off the streets.

“Binford sold young boxers on the dream of becoming pro fighters. Instead, used them as his soldiers in his drug trafficking enterprise,” federal prosecutors said in a release.

He sold kilograms of fentanyl and cocaine, as well as hundreds of pounds of marijuana, in 2021.

Prosecutors said he paid two Cincinnati men, 23-year-old Antwan Coach, Jr. and 24-year-old Markel Hardy, $2,000 to murder his own uncle, Deonte Nuckols, to protect his drug trafficking operation.

Nuckols had been texting Binford about paying a drug debt.

Prosecutors also said Binford helped Hardy flee the scene of the 2021 robbery and murder of Kamar Williams in North College Hill.

Investigators arrested Binford in February 2023 at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

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