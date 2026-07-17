Air quality, forecasted storms force Levitt Pavilion to move tonight’s, tomorrow’s shows indoors

DAYTON — Upcoming performances at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton are being moved indoors.

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Tonight’s and Saturday night’s shows are being moved indoors to The Tank at the Dayton Arcade.

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Organizers said the current air quality and chance for thunderstorms played a part in the decision.

“This is never a decision we take lightly. We consider the well-being of our artists, audience, volunteers, partners, and staff, and we believe this is the best way to keep the music going while looking out for everyone in our community,” Levitt Pavilion organizers said in a social media post.

Concerts will continue as scheduled. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. There is a limited capacity, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

Chairs will be provided, and beverages and bar service will be available.

Coolers will not be permitted inside The Tank.

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