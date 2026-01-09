Ohio man learns punishment for killing his ex-wife nearly 25 years ago

HURON COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio man has learned his punishment for killing his ex-wife nearly 25 years ago.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Paul Hicks, 50, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Friday, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Huron County Prosecutor James Sitterly.

“Today a killer is held accountable, although 24 years after the crime, it’s a stark reminder that truth has no expiration date,” Yost said. “Prison bars will now restrain the evil that stole Regina from her loved ones.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, Paul was convicted in the 2001 cold case murder of his ex-wife, Regina Hicks, in December.

TRENDING STORIES:

Witnesses said Regina left her boyfriend’s house in her white Chevrolet Camaro to pick up her son on Oct. 18, 2001, around 8 p.m., but never arrived.

The Camaro was found on Oct. 22 in a pond at Section Line Road 30 in Willard, her body inside.

Paul was arrested in April. He was found guilty on three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping after a two-week trial in December.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group