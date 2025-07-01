Ohio man dies while cutting down tree, sheriff says

LICKING COUNTY — A man died after getting trapped under a large tree that he was attempting to cut down Monday morning.

The incident happened at a home in Licking County just before 9 a.m., our news partners at WBNS reported.

Deputies were called to the home after receiving a call about a man trapped under a large tree.

Upon arrival, first responders found 74-year-old Danny Lane trapped under a tree trunk that he was attempting to cut down with a neighbor.

Lane was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

There is no suspicion of foul play.

