Ohio man charged after 5th OVI crash

OHIO — An Ohio man has been charged with his fifth OVI, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

Michael Kerhin, 33, of Tuscarawas County, was cited by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

WOIO-19 reported that Kerhin was charged with operating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, operating a vehicle without a valid license, operating a vehicle under suspension and failure to control.

Kerhin was arrested again on Aug. 13 in Gosehn Township.

This crash happened after Kerhin allegedly lost control on U.S. 250, went off the road, hit a storm drain, and overturned, WOIO-19 reported.

OSHP said he has been convicted of OVI three times prior.

His next case is scheduled to be heard in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

