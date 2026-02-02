Ohio man arrested for 10th OVI offense

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was recently arrested for his 10th OVI offense.

Shortly before midnight on Jan. 30, an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper was on patrol in Cincinnati when they saw a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe in the left turn lane beside their cruiser.

The Tahoe initially stopped, but then went through the intersection while the traffic light was still red and then committed multiple lane violations, according to OSHP.

The trooper activated their overhead lights and pulled the Tahoe over.

During the traffic stop, the driver, 50-year-old Timothy Lyles, showed signs of impairment and was then arrested for OVI.

OSHP said Lyles had nine prior OVI convictions, including a felony OVI conviction in 2012.

“With the prior felony OVI conviction, this arrest is subsequently a second felony OVI offense; a felony of the 3rd degree,” OSHP said in a release.

He’s been charged with Traffic Signals - Red Light, Operating a Vehicle Under an OVI Suspension, Operating a Vehicle with an Open Container of an Alcoholic Beverage, and OVI.

Lyles is booked in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

