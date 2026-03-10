Ohio man accused of trying to shoot officer in viral video changes plea

STARK COUNTY — An Ohio man who is facing charges after allegedly stealing items from a Walmart and then trying to shoot a police officer has changed his plea.

Shane Newman has now pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, and robbery, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

Newman will undergo testing by the Psycho-Diagnostic Clinic to determine his competency.

On Dec. 18, 2025, a Canton police officer responded to the Walmart for a suspected shoplifting at a Walmart.

The officer was inside the loss prevention office with two suspects, Newman and 23-year-old Katerina Jeffrey, when Newman reportedly pulled out a handgun.

Police said Newman tried to shoot the officer, but the gun didn’t fire.

The officer and the store’s loss prevention specialist were then able to take Newman into custody.

After his arrest, officers recovered 50 pills that were identified as Molly.

On Feb. 18, Jeffrey pleaded no contest to misdemeanor theft in Canton Municipal Court.

Jeffrey was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but with time served and time suspended, she had a total of 22 days left.

A report on Newman’s competency is due in early April.

