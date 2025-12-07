Ohio man accused of assaulting fiancée, baby, and officers

TOLEDO — A Toledo man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his six-month-old baby and fiancée, and Toledo Police Officers.

Toledo Police Officers said that 23-year-old Avery Mapes allegedly struck his fiancée and left behind multiple marks on her face and arm, according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

The victim’s arm appeared to be squeezed, and she had two bloody handprints on the back of her hoodie.

Mapes allegedly also struck his six-month-old baby in the head while trying to assault his fiancée.

He was allegedly drunk at the time of the assaults.

Mapes allegedly left marks on the baby’s face and bruises on the baby’s chest and shoulders.

Officers arrested Mapes and took him to a hospital, where one of his hands was handcuffed to the bed.

Mapes allegedly yelled racial slurs at officers and was “banging around”.

Officers said that Mapes allegedly refused to follow police commands to sit on the bed, and with one hand still attached by the handcuffs, he “dragged the bed” toward a police officer and tried to strike him.

Maples also allegedly swung his free arm at an officer and attempted to shove him, all while still yelling racial slurs.

He attempted to bite several officers multiple times and is also accused of trying to assault the hospital staff.

Mapes was charged with the following:

Assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

Endangering children (first-degree misdemeanor).

Domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor).

Obstruction (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Disorderly conduct, public intoxication (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Mapes made an appearance in court on Thursday, where he allegedly pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He was released on his own with electronic monitoring and ordered to stay away from the victims.

Mapes is due back in court for a trial on Dec. 17th at 10 a.m.

