Ohio makes list of Top 10 best places to enjoy fall colors in the U.S.

As autumn approaches, leaf peeping enthusiasts are gearing up to explore the top 10 destinations in the U.S. for viewing the vibrant fall foliage, according to USA Today.

These prime locations for experiencing the full spectrum of fall colors were nominated by an expert panel and subsequently voted on by readers of USA Today, highlighting them as the best spots for leaf peeping this season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Mother Nature is preparing for her annual fall color display, offering a stunning natural spectacle that draws visitors from across the country.

Here is the list of the Top 10 destinations for fall foliage:

No. 10 - Mountaineer Country, West Virginia

No. 9 - Hocking Hills, Ohio

No. 8 - Adirondacks, New York

No. 7 - Blue Ridge Mountains, Georgia

No. 6 - White Mountains, New Hampshire

No. 5 - Potter-Tioga, Pennsylvania

No. 4 - Laurel Highlands, Pennsylvania

No. 3 - Hot Springs, Arkansas

No. 2 - Roanoke, Virginia

No. 1 - Upper Peninsula of Michigan

Leaf peeping, a popular activity during this time, allows people to enjoy the changing colors of the leaves in various picturesque locations.

With the expert panel’s nominations and readers’ votes, these destinations are set to offer some of the most breathtaking views of fall foliage in the country this year.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group