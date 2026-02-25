Ohio lawmakers react to State of the Union Address

OHIO — Ohio lawmakers have reacted to Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, President Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union Address before the nation on Tuesday night.

The president spoke for a record 108 minutes before a joint session of Congress.

Trump declared that the nation is “winning so much, according to the Associated Press.

Several Ohio lawmakers reacted to the President’s first State of the Union Address for this second term.

Ohio’s two U.S. Senators praised the speech.

Senator Bernie Moreno said that the president “is ushering in the Golden age,” as the nation approaches its 250th birthday.

“Career politicians in DC drove our country off a cliff for decades with reckless spending, globalist trade deals, unchecked mass migration, and foreign policies that put Americans last. Those days are over. President Trump is delivering tax relief for hardworking families, revitalizing manufacturing, securing the border, deporting illegals, and putting Americans ahead of foreign citizens.

As our country approaches its 250th birthday, President Trump is ushering in the Golden Age.”

Senator Jon Husted said that the President “highlighted many of the ways we continue to deliver on our promises to make life safer and more affordable.”

“Inflation is at its lowest point in five years, and wages have outpaced inflation every single month since January of 2025,” he said. “We need more affordable, reliable energy, and the president is leading.”

He also praised the president for securing the border and stopping the flow of drugs.

Rep. Mike Carey (R-OH) represents Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, which includes part of Clark, Miami, and Shelby counties. He said that the President “has delivered the great American comeback.”

“@POTUS has delivered the great American comeback with safer communities, a stronger economy, and a brighter future,” he wrote in a social media post. We have to keep working together to make life more affordable.”

Several Democrats did not attend the State of the Union Address.

Among those were Columbus Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) and Cincinnati Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH).

“I will not legitimize a presidency rooted in racism and lawlessness, nor will I applaud economic sabotage,” said Beatty. “I will not sit for applause lines that do not match reality, when families cannot afford groceries, health care is stripped away, and fear becomes public policy.”

Landsman said in a video on social media that the State of the Union under Trump “is mostly theater now.”

“It’s partisan, and it’s a guy up there trying to pick a fight with the crowd,” he said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

