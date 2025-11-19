Ohio judge limits sensitive information on case of man accused of killing his 13-year-old daughter

TOLEDO — A man accused of killing his 13-year-old daughter in Toledo will only be allowed to view children’s service records under his attorney’s supervision.

A Lucas County judge has ordered that the sensitive children’s services records requested by Darnell Jones would only be turned over to his attorney and kept out of his reach, according to our CBS affiliate, WTOL.

News Center 7 previously reported, Jones is accused of dragging 13-year-old Kei’Mani Latigue to a vacant house and killing her.

The judge ruled that the documents that contain private details of the victims and witnesses will be marked as “council only.”

The court said the protective order is designed to balance Jones’ right to prepare a defense while safeguarding the personal information of the parties involved.

At least 243 pieces of evidence have been handed over to the defense. Items include photos, video collections, interviews, body-worn cameras, and multiple police and family assessment reports.

Jones faces charges that include rape, murder, and kidnapping.

He pleaded not guilty, but if Jones is found guilty, he faces the death penalty.

Kei’Mani was reported missing in March and was found six days later at a blighted home in East Toledo.

Her death was ruled a homicide by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office due to the deep cuts to her neck.

Children services confirmed they visited Kei’Mani’s home twice in December of 2023 and March of 2024 over concerns that she was being abused.

Kei’Mani was never removed from her home, but her grandmother was instructed on appropriate discipline.

Jones’ trial is expected to begin in April.

