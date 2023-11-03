Ohio installs 11th safe haven ‘baby box’ in Darke Co. allows people to safely surrender babies

GREENVILLE — Ohio has installed the state’s 11th baby box in the Miami Valley.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Troy fire station to install safe haven ‘baby box’ that allows people to safely surrender babies

It is in Darke County on the east side of the Greenville Township Fire and Rescue at the 1400 block of Sater Street in Greenville, according to a spokesperson.

A baby box allows parents to anonymously surrender their newborn if they cannot care for it.

There are 10 other baby boxes across the state.

News Center 7 reported last year that the Troy Fire Department unveiled its safe haven baby box on East Canal Street.

Under Ohio’s Safe Haven Law, birth parents who feel they cannot raise a child can surrender their baby within 30 days of the child’s birth.

There will be a blessing of the Greenville Baby Box later this morning at 11 a.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group