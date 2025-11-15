Ohio House passes bill to regulate drone usage by law enforcement

COLUMBUS — Ohio may soon regulate law enforcement’s use of drones.

The Ohio House passed House Bill (HB) 251 on Thursday.

Rep. Bernie Willis (R-Springfield) sponsored the bill.

It would require law enforcement to obtain a warrant to conduct drone surveillance, according to the state representative’s spokesperson.

“This is commonsense, forward-thinking legislation,” said Willis. “House Bill 251 respects constitutional principles while embracing innovation, and it ensures that our state is prepared for the future of air mobility.”

HB 251 also includes provisions to ensure transparency by requiring all law enforcement UAV flights to be documented as public records.

Additionally, the bill would prohibit the arming of UAVs with deadly weapons, addressing concerns about the potential for misuse, the spokesperson said

The bill allows some exemptions for when law enforcement could use drones for surveillance without first obtaining a search warrant.

It includes patrols before, during, or after a natural disaster, as well as the drones’ aerial examination of a crash.

HB 251 now goes to the Ohio Senate.

