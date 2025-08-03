Ohio firefighter facing gun charges placed on administrative duty

COLUMBUS — An Ohio firefighter has been placed on administrative duty after being indicted on gun charges, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

William Ungar, a 22-year-old firefighter with the Columbus Division of Fire, was indicted on improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises charges.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter told WBNS-10 that Ungar will the Licking County Common Pleas Court records indicate that Ungar allegedly shot a gun on a public road or highway on April 28.

Additional information on what happened wasn’t immediately available.

He is scheduled to appear in court on August 19, according to WBNS-10.

“We want to emphasize that the Columbus Division of Fire holds all personnel to the highest standards of conduct. We expect every member of this Division to carry out their duties lawfully, ethically, and honorably at all times--both on and off duty,” Geitter said in a statement.

