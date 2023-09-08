Ohio congressional district map once deemed unconstitutional to be used in 2024 election

COLUMBUS — Congressional district maps that were previously deemed unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court will be used in the 2024 election.

This comes after legal challenges were dismissed against the Republican-drawn maps Thursday, according to the AP.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ohio commission approves Republicans’ backup legislative maps

On Sept. 5 the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio told the Ohio Supreme Court that they would be willing to live with the U.S. House map approved on March 2, 2022, and used in last year’s elections, if it ended the “continued turmoil” the legal challenges have brought, AP reported.

The maps were found to be unconstitutional by the court several times for unfairly favoring Ohio’s GOP.

The state’s highest court, which holds a 4-3 Republican majority, dismissed the cases without comment, our news partners at WBNS reported.

The legal dispute has been going on for two years, with the court rejecting two separate congressional maps and five sets of Statehouse maps.









