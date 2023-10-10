Ohio CDL license renewal, testing changes: Lt. Gov. Husted announces

DAYTON — Ohio is now the second state to allow truck drivers to renew their licenses online.

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted (R-OH) was in Dayton on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and he announced the new update with the Ohio BMV.

Husted met with Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman, President of the Ohio Trucking Association Thomas Balzer, President of Ohio Teamsters Patrick Darrow, and Regional Manager of ABF Freight Randy Lewis to announce these changes.

In addition to online renewal, the test to obtain a CDL will change to include real-world scenarios.

“Ohio is at the heart of it all. We make all kinds of manufacturing products, we move agriculture, we move lots of things throughout the state. And truck drivers are essential to that’” Husted said.

Husted said the goal is to help create more truck drivers and make it easier for them to stay in the industry.

