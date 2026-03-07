Ohio bill to close loopholes in human trafficking incidents

COLUMBUS — A new house bill was passed in the Ohio House of Representatives to help strengthen Ohio’s human trafficking laws.

House Bill 507 will prohibit individuals from receiving or requiring money or anything of value when they know that those proceeds were earned through sexual activity for hire or as a result of human trafficking, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The offense will apply when a person profits from, conceals, collects on behalf of a third party, or uses the proceeds to encourage or facilitate criminal activity.

The bill makes it clear that those who receive money from their own activity, such as prostitution, are not subject to the offense.

“This legislation targets the individuals who profit from exploitation while preserving protections for victims,” said State Representative Marilyn John. “By closing gaps in current law, Ohio is reinforcing its commitment to combat human trafficking and organized criminal activity.”

Under the bill, violations of the bill are classified as a third-degree felony, with enhanced penalties of second-degree when the proceeds involve a minor under the age of 18.

The bill also gives prosecutors stronger tools to target organized criminal networks that profit from exploitation.

“House Bill 507 closes loopholes that have allowed bad actors to profit from exploitation,” said Representative Johnathan Newman. “By strengthening our laws, we are sending a clear message that those who benefit from prostitution and human trafficking will be held accountable.”

The bill has been passed to the Ohio Senate for further consideration.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group