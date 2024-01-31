Amber Alert issued for two-year-old abducted outside Ohio hospital

CINCINNATI — An Amber Alert has been issued for a two-year-old boy in Ohio.

Authorities say the child, Adrian Dockery, was inside a vehicle that was stolen from Good Samaritan Hospital around 1:19 p.m.

The vehicle was delivering a DoorDash order when it was taken.

The vehicle involved is a maroon Chevy HHR with OH plate number JZY7279.

>> ‘Joyriding’ teen crashes forklift into New Lebanon building

Dockery was only described as being a two-year-old black male.

No photos have been provided at this time.

Anyone who sees the child or the vehicle should dial 911. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.

We will continue updating this story as we learn.

An Ohio Amber Alert has been issued 1/31/24 1:24 PM. See https://t.co/x7hfNmIEg3 for details. — Ohio Amber Alerts (@ohioamberalert) January 31, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group