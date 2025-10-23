Officers use license plate reader to arrest man accused of firing gun at Dayton home

DAYTON — Officers arrested a man accused of firing a gun at a Dayton home with the help of a license plate reader.

Dayton Police wrote in a social media post that the incident happened on Oct 18 when a 35-year-old man followed a woman to a home in the area of Parkwood Drive and Marie Avenue.

The suspect allegedly followed her for several miles.

The suspect fired several gunshots at the woman and her husband outside their home, according to Dayton Police.

While the bullets did not hit anyone, they did strike at least one vehicle and property.

On Oct. 21, a Dayton officer saw that a vehicle used in a recent felonious assault got a hit on an automatic license plate reader.

They relayed the information. An officer outside jurisdiction stopped the suspect’s vehicle, Dayton Police said.

Dayton officers arrived and arrested a 35-year-old man. They also found a gun and additional evidence.

The incident remains under investigation.

