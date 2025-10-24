Officers shaving up to 30 seconds off response times with new 911 call technology

CENTERVILLE — Police officers at one Miami Valley department can use new technology to listen live to 911 calls as they come in.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke to local officers about the technology. They say it’s been a huge help tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Centerville Police have been using the state-of-the-art Live911 technology since July and have reported multiple successful outcomes.

As people call 911, their call goes straight to the Centerville dispatch center and, now, straight to an officer’s cruiser.

Last week, officers were able to listen live as a 911 caller told dispatchers about at least one person seen going car to car with a flashlight and a hoodie on.

Three people had stolen a car and were trying to steal more from the Cornerstone Apartments.

“The lights are on in the vehicle right now that just shut off,” the 911 caller said. “Oh, now he just shut his lights back off again.”

Because an officer was able to hear the call in real time, Centerville Police say they were able to quickly arrest the people involved.

