Officers respond to reported shots fired at house in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers responded to reports of gunshots fired at a home in Dayton early Tuesday.
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Dayton officers were dispatched just before 3 a.m. to the 100 block of Anna Street on a report of shots fired, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center supervisor.
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No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
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