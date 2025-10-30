Officers respond to crash involving bus at busy Xenia intersection

XENIA — Officers and medics have responded to a crash involving a bus at a busy intersection on Thursday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Xenia Police and medics were dispatched around 6:32 a.m. to Main and Detroit Streets on reports of a crash, according to a Xenia Police dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- OSHP investigating crash involving sheriff’s cruiser in Montgomery Co.
- Memorial service scheduled for 18-year-old killed in head-on crash in Miami Co.
- Security camera shows teens vandalizing Nuxhall Miracle League Fields
The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that a bus was involved in the crash.
Our Xenia weather cam shows an SUV sustained front-end damage.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group