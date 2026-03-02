Officers, medics respond to stabbing in Dayton neighborhood

Officers and medics responded to a stabbing in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday.
Dayton officers were dispatched at around 7:20 p.m. to the 5600 block of Hoover Avenue on a reported stabbing, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
The supervisor confirmed to News Center 7 that a person was stabbed.
