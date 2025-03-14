Officers, medics respond to rollover crash near Fuyao in Moraine

MORAINE — Several officers have responded to a rollover crash near Fuyao Glass of America in Moraine.
Moraine Officers and medics responded at 5:50 a.m. to Stroop Road and State Route 741 on initial reports of a vehicle on its side.
A viewer called our newsroom and said the crash was blocking the intersection.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that officers and medics were at the scene, but no other information was available.
