Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a second shooting in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

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The shooting was reported around 2:10 a.m. at the 200 block of W. Norman Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher Center (RDC) supervisor.

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This was the second shooting that Dayton Police officers responded to on Wednesday.

The first shooting was reported around 1 a.m. near Belmont Billiards at the 800 block of Watervliet Avenue, as previously reported.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led to each shooting and how many people were injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

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