Officers, medics respond to reported crash on busy Dayton street

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a reported crash at a busy Dayton street on Friday night.
Dayton Police and medics were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to River Park Drive and S. Main Street on a reported crash.
Photos from the scene show a car with some damage.
Two Dayton Police cruisers were also at the scene.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was hurt.
We will continue to follow this story.
