Officers, medics respond to 2 vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a two-vehicle crash in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched around 2:29 a.m. to the area of Linden Ave and East Fifth Street on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Someone was trapped in one of the vehicles and was extricated, according to a Montgomery Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Injuries were reported, but no one was taken to the hospital.

We are working to learn what the extent of those injuries was.

This is a developing story and we will update it as new information becomes available.

