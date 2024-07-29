Officers, medics holding active shooting training this week at Huber Heights school

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local school will conduct active shooter training this week.

Several officers and medics will be at Wayne High School starting Monday and the training will last through Friday, according to Huber Heights Police.

The department posted information on social media.

“A majority of the school will be closed off for this training and will not be accessible,” the department said. “Most of the training will be conducted indoors but you will still see several police vehicles from the Huber Heights Police Division in the lot along with Huber Heights Fire Division.”

The Wayne High School Drama Department and Huber Heights Police Explorers will assist them.

Huber Heights Police says signs will be posted on all exterior doors to say which areas are off limits.

Sports teams will have access to the stadium and gym/locker room areas.

