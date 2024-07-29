Deputies looking for person accused of stealing cell phone, wallet from store break room

The incident happened on July 4 at the Discount Drug Mart at the 1500 block of Lyons Road when a worker reported her cell phone and wallet stolen from the store’s break room, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The department posted images from a recently obtained store video of the suspect on its social media page.
It shows a female suspect entering the break room and then leaving a short time later.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765.