WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a person accused of stealing a cell phone and wallet from a store’s break room.

The incident happened on July 4 at the Discount Drug Mart at the 1500 block of Lyons Road when a worker reported her cell phone and wallet stolen from the store’s break room, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The department posted images from a recently obtained store video of the suspect on its social media page.

It shows a female suspect entering the break room and then leaving a short time later.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765.

Deputies looking for person accused of stealing cell phone, wallet from store break room Photo contributed by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) /Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook))

