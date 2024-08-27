Officers issue warning about fake parking ticket scam in Kettering

KETTERING — Officers have issued a warning about a fake parking ticket scam in Kettering.

A person came into Kettering Court to pay a parking ticket they got on their vehicle on Monday that was not legitimate, according to a social media post.

Kettering Police posted a picture of the fake ticket on its Facebook page.

They said it was not a legitimate citation from their department.

The department said the address and phone number at the bottom of the ticket were not correct.

The QR Code takes people to the Krispy Kreme app.

The city wants people to be careful and let them know if it keeps showing up.

