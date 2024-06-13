Officers investigating hit-skip crash in Xenia

XENIA — Officers are investigating a hit-skip crash in Xenia early Thursday morning.

Xenia Police officers and medics were dispatched at 4:46 a.m. to the 400 block of E. Second Street on initial reports of a crash.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that officers are investigating a hit-skip crash, but did not provide any other details.

Photos from News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz show an SUV suffered front-end damage.

Several officers were on the scene investigating.

We have reached out to Xenia Police and will provide updates.

