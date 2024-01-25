Officers asking for help in identifying 2 female suspects accused in ‘quick change scam’

RIVERSIDE — Riverside Police officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying two female suspects in an alleged scam.

The Riverside Police Department said the two females are suspects in what is called a “quick change scam.”

The department posted photos on its social media page on Wednesday.

A quick-change scam is when a person asks for change on a certain dollar bill and pulls out another bill of a different amount to confuse the cashier.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Todd at (937) 233-2080.

They can also send an email to Atodd@riversideoh.gov.

2 suspects in alleged Riverside 'quick change scam' Photo credit to Riverside Police Department (Credit: Riverside Police Department)

