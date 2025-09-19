Officers arrest 2 men after gun found near Dayton middle school

DAYTON — Officers arrested two men after they found a gun near a Dayton middle school.
Dayton officers responded around 1:45 a.m. on Monday to W. Parkwood Drive near Main Street near Edwin Joel Brown Middle School.
They checked out a report of a group of teenagers hanging around a car, according to Dayton Police Lt. Eric Sheldon.
When officers arrived, they found several cans of alcohol and a gun in sight.
They also found a second inside the vehicle, Lt. Sheldon said.
Officers arrested two men, ages 18 and 19, who were booked on multiple gun-related charges.
The incident remains under investigation.
