Officer uses leaf blower to move family of geese off busy interstate

COLUMBUS — Two officers safely moved a family of geese off a busy interstate Friday morning.

The Columbus Division of Police posted a video on Facebook Friday afternoon after two officers helped safely relocate a family of geese walking along I-70.

“Just another day on the job for the CPD Goose Patr- we mean Freeway Patrol,” a spokesperson for the Columbus Division of Police said in the post.

The first officer pulled over in his cruiser and was able to move the geese off the roadway around 7:45 a.m. by walking behind them and directing them away from traffic, according to the video.

But the geese found their way back and attempted to continue their travels along the side of I-70.

A second officer stopped his cruiser, taking up two lanes of the interstate, and got a leaf blower out of the trunk. He revved up the leaf blower and used it to safely guide the geese off the road again around 8:30 a.m., according to the video.

“No feathered friends were harmed in this incident, leaf blower use was for sound only,” the spokesperson said in the post.

©2025 Cox Media Group