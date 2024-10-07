Officer stabbed in ‘unprovoked attack’ outside police station

SANTA MONICA, California — An officer was stabbed in what the police department called an “unprovoked attack” outside of the police station.

An officer with the Santa Monica Police Department in California was stabbed around 5:21 p.m. Saturday, according to an X post.

The officer was standing in front of the police station talking to a resident about an unrelated call when he was approached by a male in his 30s, according to the X post.

“Our officer explained to the individual that he needed to wait while he spoke with the other party. Without warning, the individual attacked the officer while pulling a knife from his clothing,” the post read.

The suspect slashed and stabbed the officer. The wounded officer moved away from the suspect, pulling out his gun.

The suspect followed the officer around the corner of the building, continuing his attack before he was shot by the officer, according to the department.

Officers and the Santa Monica Fire Department rendered medical aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer was treated for “very serious” injuries and has been released from the hospital, the police department said.

“We are pleased to announce that our officer has been released from the hospital and is now home, focusing on recovery,” the police department said Sunday in an X post. “We are all grateful for his dedication to protecting our community and will do everything we can to help him and his family through the hard work of recovering from this attack.”

The Santa Monica Police Department said they will conduct an internal investigation, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will also be investigating the incident.

