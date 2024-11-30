Officer shoots, kills 15-year-old accused of having loaded gun Thanksgiving night

AKRON, Ohio — Two Ohio police officers are on paid administrative leave after one of them shot and killed a 15-year-old boy they say was armed with a loaded gun Thanksgiving night, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19.

The shooting occurred at East Avenue and Vernon Odom Boulevard in Akron after 11 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Akron police, two officers were sitting in a marked cruiser working on a report when they heard gunshots.

The officers got out of the cruiser to investigate and saw the teenager who allegedly had a loaded gun, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

WOIO-19 reports that the Summit County Medical Examiner identified the teen as Jazmir Tucker of Maple Heights.

One of the officers fired their weapon and hit Tucker. This officer is a 5-year veteran of the department, police said.

Officers administered first aid until medics arrived and took him to a hospital, where he later died.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik issued a statement about the shooting that killed Tucker, according to WOIO-19.

On Thursday, November 28th, shortly after 11pm, an officer involved shooting occurred here in Akron which has left 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker deceased. Every loss of life is a tragedy, and to lose a young life is heartbreaking. My condolences are with Jazmir’s loved ones tonight. My thoughts are also with our Akron police officers and their families. There is currently limited information available as the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) will conduct an independent investigation. I believe the BCI investigation will provide a full understanding of the incident. I ask our community to reserve judgment until more facts are shared, knowing that it is a difficult thing to ask in situations like this. The city will be releasing body worn camera footage within the next week in order to provide transparency into this incident. — Shammas Malik, Mayor of Akron

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating this officer-involved shooting.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be submitted to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office before the Summit County Grand Jury.

The Office of Professional Standards and Accountability will conduct a separate internal investigation, according to Akron police.

