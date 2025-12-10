Officer recognized for saving choking 79-year-old in local restaurant

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — An officer was recognized for saving a choking 79-year-old who became unresponsive inside a local restaurant.

On Nov. 19, Miami Township Officer Foley responded to the choking call and got his LifeVac device from his cruiser, and rushed to the victim.

The victim was conscious but unable to breathe due to his airway being obstructed.

Foley used the LifeVac several times until the man’s airway was clear.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

