Officer in ICU after suffering medical emergency during training; family wants to know what happened

XENIA — A Xenia officer is in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency during training and his family is looking for answers, according to their attorney.

Attorney Michael Wright confirmed to News Center 7 that he is representing Officer Nate Pointer and his family.

“The family wants to know what occurred,” Wright told News Center 7. “I was hired to investigate what has occurred. Nate is still recovering. The family has glimmers of hope that he will make a recovery. They just want answers.”

Wright said he reached out to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office letting them know he was representing the family. Wright said the Ohio AG’s Office told him Friday it is investigating what happened, but declined to provide any further details to him.

Last week, Pointer traveled just outside of the Miami Valley to the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) which is under the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Maj. Lon Etchison with Xenia police told News Center 7 that he had a medical emergency there and was taken to the hospital.

Wright confirmed Pointer was in the ICU at a local hospital as of Friday afternoon.

“My understanding is he was injured during the training and that the medical emergency is a result of him being injured,” Wright said. However, Wright added, he does not yet know how exactly Pointer was injured.

