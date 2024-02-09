Officer awarded for saving life of man at local Planet Fitness

HUBER HEIGHTS — An officer was presented with an award Thursday for his life-saving efforts.

On Nov. 1, 2023, Huber Heights Officer Justin Jenks responded to Planet Fitness on reports of a male who was not responding, according to a social media post by Huber Heights Police Division.

When he arrived on the scene Jenks took control of an AED the business had and used it to shock the male.

After three sets of chest compressions, firefighters arrived and took care of the patient.

Jenks’ life-saving measures were vital in the patient’s recovery, Huber Heights said.

He was presented with the police division life-saving award.





