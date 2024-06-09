Off-duty Ohio deputy shoots at suspect who allegedly broke into his home

READING — A Hamilton County deputy returning home from work shot at an alleged intruder in his home Sunday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies and Reading police were called to Keith Road in Reading on reports of shots fired, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Investigators told WCPO that there was a confrontation and the deputy fired his personally-owned weapon.

It is currently unknown if the intruder was hit. They ran from the scene but were later taken into custody by Cincinnati Police.

“We do have a suspect in custody that is being detained for questioning,” Kyla Woods, the public information officer for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office, said.

Deputies have not yet released the identity of the suspect.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will be leading the investigation.





