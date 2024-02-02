NTSB releases new video from toxic train derailment in East Palestine; Ohio AG gives lawsuit update

EAST PALESTINE — New video from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) shows the intensity of the fire that ensued after the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio last year.

The videos were released this week and are the closest images we’ve seen of the explosions, fire, and huge plumes of black smoke to date.

>> RELATED: ‘Proud of the progress;’ Cleanup continues a year after toxic train derailment in East Palestine

In one video, you can see the very moment an explosion happened and a large amount of fire and smoke was sent into the air. From there, a giant plume of thick, black smoke continues into the air.

Saturday marks the one-year mark since the Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost gave an update on his office’s lawsuit regarding the toxic spill.

“I won’t let people rush to judgment. I’m going to stand in the courthouse door until we have the answers that we need to make sure that the resolution is fair in regards to the long-term health and safety of the people of Ohio and specifically East Palestine,” Yost said.

>> New 436 area code coming to Ohio; here’s who will have the new number

Yost said his office still has plenty of questions like who ultimately was in charge of loading the cars and the inspections of the equipment that fails. He added that much of that information will come from the NTSB investigation.

News Center 7′s Nick Foley asked Yost if the agency has given his office any sort of timeline for receiving that information.

“We’re getting a general sense that maybe June, but there’s no hard deadline,” he told Foley.

Yost said his office has not even started gathering evidence and just how much is needed will depend on what they get back from the NTSB. He did add that to this point, Norfolk Southern has been fully cooperative and involved.

©2024 Cox Media Group