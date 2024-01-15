‘Nothing I could do;’ Miami Valley Hospital patient details what she saw during the water break

DAYTON — A patient at Miami Valley Hospital explains what she saw take place when a water break happened Sunday morning.

After 11 a.m. on Sunday, a water break occurred at the hospital and caused ‘significant damage,’ according to a spokesperson from Premier Health.

The spokesperson said the water break originated from the handler on the roof.

“This has caused significant damage, however, hospital leadership has developed a temporary emergency plan to ensure healthcare delivery is maintained,” the spokesperson said.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with Johanna Mueller about her experience during the incident.

“There wasn’t really nothing I could do,” Mueller said.

Confusion began to set in for Mueller as she was stuck in her hospital bed.

“I was thinking oh my gosh I’m stuck in this hospital bed,” she said.

A spokesperson for Premier Health said patient care units were not affected and no patients were re-routed.

Dayton Fire Department Captain Brad French told News Center 7 that its operations have not been affected by the water main break inside the hospital.

French said that medic units are still transporting patients to Miami Valley Hospital as needed.

Even though staff were dealing with a water break, Mueller said they still checked in on her.

She said she was happy there wasn’t a big evacuation.

“Glad that it’s taken care of and everybody is safe. It could’ve been a big outbreak you know,” Mueller said.

News Center 7 obtained video from inside the hospital showing the water break and the efforts to clean it up.

We are still working to learn how extensive the damages inside the hospital are and if there are any estimates.

