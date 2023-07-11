Northmont Schools recognized for efforts to support student mental wellness

ENGLEWOOD — Northmont City Schools said every school in the district has been recognized in the “Schools of Excellence in Prevention Program.”
In a social media post, the district said that this means the school has made significant efforts to plan for and implement prevention programs and strategies to support student mental wellness.
An awards ceremony will be held on Oct. 30.
