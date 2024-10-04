Northern Lights could be visible again in the Miami Valley tonight

The Miami Valley has had three great views of the Northern lights this year, and our next best chance could be tonight.

The reason for that is we are currently in what we all a “solar maximum” where every 11 years the activity on the sun reaches a point where sunspots are more numerous and solar flares are more common.

A series of strong solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun arriving on Earth give us a chance the next two nights to see the Northern Lights. The exact positioning of those coronal mass ejections in terms of how it impacts our chances are a bit uncertain.

While forecast modeling is tricky, it is worth trying to take a look outside between 9pm and 3am the next two nights.

Current modeling suggests a KP of 6 to 7 is possible the next couple of nights, which is one thing working in our favor. The KP Index is a value used to determine strength of the Geomagnetic Storm.

A G3 (Strong) Watch remains in effect through this weekend. Additionally, clear skies and little moonlight should make for no issues on viewing.

The solar storms have overperformed this year, which is a reason for optimism this weekend!

For the best viewing, find a dark spot away from city lights looking to the north. Allow your eyes some time to adjust.

Using your smartphone camera or professional camera? Adjust the setting into night mode and turn the exposure up to allow for the best photo opportunity given the low-light situation at nighttime.

If you see the Northern Lights, be sure to share your photos with us here.

